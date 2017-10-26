Widow of Worker Killed by Street Sweeper in New York Awarded $41.5M

The widow of a New York City Department of Sanitation worker killed by an out-of-control street sweeper won a $41.5 million negligence lawsuit.

The New York Post reports that a Queens jury granted the sum to Bina Frosch on Tuesday after her husband, 43-year-old Steven Frosch, was struck and killed by a colleague’s vehicle inside a garage in 2014.

The father of four had been on the job for 18 years and was due to retire.

Lawyer Ben Rubinowitz said he died because of negligence of a fellow Sanitation worker, who blamed the incident on faulty equipment.

A city Law Department spokesman said the city recognizes that the death is a tragedy, but the jury’s award “exceeds reasonable limits.” He said the city would pursue legal options to reduce the award.

Information from: New York Post

