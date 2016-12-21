Hamilton Underwriting Appoints Novae’s Holland as Claims Director

Hamilton Underwriting Ltd., the managing agency of Syndicate 3334 and the Lloyd’s operations of Hamilton Insurance Group, has appointed Peter Holland as claims director to lead the agency’s claims function.

A qualified solicitor, Holland has 26 years of re/insurance experience and joins from Novae Group, where he was divisional director, financial institutions and specialty claims, and legal counsel and company secretary for various subsidiary companies. Holland has previously worked at Barlow, Lyde and Gilbert, Markel International, and PRI Group.

Holland has managed litigation in a number of jurisdictions, including the US, Canada, Australasia, South Africa, Hong Kong, Latin America, Ireland, and mainland Europe. His responsibilities have included setting up claims teams, recruiting staff, and drafting claims handling guidelines and processes.

“We are focused on delivering quality of service to our clients and brokers, and this applies equally to claims as it does to underwriting,” said Hamilton Underwriting Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Dermot O’Donohoe.

“The promise to pay is central to our product offering and we expect to differentiate ourselves with our claims service,” he added.

“Mr. Holland brings a great pedigree in claims management to Hamilton, and he will ensure a first class claims function that will deliver exceptional levels of service to the market.”

Source: Hamilton Underwriting Ltd.