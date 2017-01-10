Aon Launches Solution to Help Firms Manage Brexit Risks, Opportunities

Aon plc has launched “Brexit Navigator,” a tailor-made solution designed to help organizations quantify the impact of Brexit risk exposures, and redesign their risk management and risk financing structures.

Brexit Navigator is supported by an interactive tool that presents scenario-based insights for each of the EU Four Freedoms: goods, capital, services and people, which help assess the impact of Brexit, Aon said in a statement.

“Extensive conversations with clients from different sectors and geographies over the past four months have given us a unique perspective on companies’ Brexit concerns,” commented Grant Foster, managing director UK of Aon Global Risk Consulting.

The resulting insights were included in the Brexit Navigator, which provides a three-step solution, suitable for organizations globally that have operations and business interests in the UK:

Baseline, step one – Evaluates just how Brexit-ready an organization is, mapping out the potential risks and opportunities.

Balance, step two – Realigns the risk management and insurance program to adapt to the new organisational risk tolerance and appetite.

Horizon, step three – Tests the changes introduced to an organization’s program to help ensure resilience for the future.

Eddie McLaughlin, chief commercial officer EMEA, Aon Global Risk Consulting, said: “Like all emerging risks, the sooner an organisation can plan for an eventual outcome the better. Brexit Navigator will help clients measure and respond to risks and opportunities created by Brexit.”

To find out more about Brexit Navigator, a video can be viewed on Aon’s website.

Source: Aon