Chubb Global Markets Names Novae’s Clarke as Senior Casualty U/W

Chubb Global Markets, the London-based wholesale insurance division of Chubb, announced the appointment of Lee Clarke as senior casualty underwriter.

In his new role, Clarke will be primarily responsible for the management and profitable growth of Chubb Global Market’s casualty portfolio while also having a broader role in helping to expand Chubb’s international casualty business. Clarke will be based in London, including Chubb Global Markets’ box at Lloyd’s. His appointment is effective immediately.

He will report to , division president, Chubb Global Markets, and Paul Christmas, international casualty manager for Chubb in the UK and Ireland.

Clarke has more than 30 years of insurance industry experience, having held a number of casualty broking and underwriting roles. He re-joins Chubb, where he worked from 1998 to 2005 in London, South Africa and Ireland, from Novae where he held the position of deputy unit head, International Casualty.

“Lee, with his wealth of London market and casualty experience, is a great addition to our team and will help us further build our casualty capabilities, in particular in the areas of international coverholder and line-slip business. I very much look forward to working with him,” commented Shaw.

“Lee’s relationships and expertise will be instrumental in strategy to support our UK customers better manage their evolving international casualty exposures,” said Christmas.

Source: Chubb