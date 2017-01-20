International Insurance Society Forms Global Certification Program

The International Insurance Society (IIS) has announced the formation of the Global Centers of Insurance Excellence (GCIE), a certification program designed to recognize universities and colleges with outstanding risk management and insurance programs and enhance their connections with the insurance industry.

The program will recognize universities that play an integral role in promoting insurance knowledge and research, thereby increasing the intellectual capital of the industry, said New York-based IIS in a statement.

“As an important part of our commitment to the advancement of the industry, befitting our roots in the academic community, the IIS is actively engaged in promoting the industry’s role in understanding and mitigating risk. By advancing the importance of top quality risk management education, the GCIE program will encourage more faculty and student talent in the field,” said Mike Morrissey, IIS president & CEO.

The GCIE designation will be awarded to universities that meet stringent criteria related to “course offerings, graduate and industry employment rates and professional involvement,” added the IIS, noting that the university must also demonstrate that students are learning primarily from designated full-time faculty with appropriate academic qualifications and research expertise.

The IIS GCIE Evaluation Committee assesses applications for the designation and is represented by members of the academic community from insurance and risk management academic centers representing Europe, North America and Asia as well as senior executives of global insurers.

Further details about the GCIE is available on the IIS website.

Source: International Insurance Society (IIS)