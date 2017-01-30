Skuld Appoints Knighton as Head of Marine Cargo & Marine Property

Skuld, the marine insurance provider, announced the appointment of Paul Knighton as global head of marine cargo and marine property. He will join Skuld Syndicate 1897 in the summer.

Knighton will enhance Skuld’s well-established marine cargo and marine property portfolio by building its offering to clients. He will focus predominantly on developing a total solution product for ports, terminals and freight logistics operators. Knighton will join Skuld from the TT Club where he has been a senior underwriter since 2012. Prior to working at the TT Club, Knighton held roles at Craven and Partners, Aon and Lockton.

Ståle Hansen, Skuld president and CEO, said: “I am delighted to have attracted an underwriter of Paul’s caliber. His role at Skuld will allow him to play keenly to his strengths, and the skills he has developed during his years working at a mutual will serve him well as we continue to develop innovative, service-related products for our clients.”

Knighton said: “I am excited to be joining Skuld 1897 and look forward to working with the team to create a new product within my area of specialty. It is a prospect that blends in perfectly with Skuld’s service ethos.”

