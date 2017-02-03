Ascot Taps Hiscox Healthcare Specialists, Thompson, Williamson & Keith  

Ascot Underwriting Ltd. announced that Ian Thompson, Nick Williamson, and Justin Keith will be joining Ascot on March 1 to underwrite healthcare, casualty treaty, and specialty reinsurance business, based in Ascot’s office in Bermuda. The appointments are subject to regulatory and immigration approval.

Ian Thompson is the global healthcare practice leader for Hiscox Group and head of casualty for Hiscox Re. He has 22 years’ insurance experience and began his insurance career as a professional lines broker before moving to underwriting in 1997.

Nick Williamson is vice president healthcare for Hiscox Re (Bermuda). He has 20 years’ insurance experience and began his career as an actuarial analyst.

Justin Keith is vice president underwriting for Hiscox Re (Bermuda). He has 18 years’ insurance experience and began his career underwriting hospital professional liability before moving to healthcare.

Andrew Brooks, chief executive officer of Ascot Underwriting Ltd. said, “I am delighted to welcome Ian, Nick, and Justin to Ascot. Their extensive experience in healthcare insurance will enable Ascot to offer our clients valuable expertise in this class of business.”

Ian Thompson said, “The team is very excited to be joining Ascot, where we will look to develop innovative and high quality products for clients and brokers that know us well.”

Source: Ascot Underwriting