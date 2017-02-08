BHSI Opens London Office, Expands UK & Southern Europe Team

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Co. (BHSI), in coordination with its affiliate Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Ltd. (BHIIL), announced it has opened a new office in London.

In addition, key executive roles have been filled. Richard Nathan has been named head of Property Lines; Patrick Brown was appointed head of Executive & Professional Liability; and Andrew Walker is head of Claims, for BHSI in the UK and Southern Europe.

“We are pleased to expand our specialty insurance operations with a new London office and a growing team of professionals with excellent capabilities and character,” said Tom Bolt, president, UK and Southern Europe, BHSI. “Richard and Patrick will deliver bespoke specialty solutions backed by financial strength, while Andrew will ensure that excellent in-house claims expertise is available for customers from day one.”

The new office will serve brokers and customers in the UK and Southern European countries, including Ireland, Spain, France and Italy.

Richard Nathan brings nearly 25 years of industry experience to BHSI. He was most recently corporate property manager, UK & Europe, at Allied World, underwriting on both Lloyd’s and company market platforms. Prior to that he was head of corporate property at Mitsui Sumitomo at Lloyd’s, and underwriter, property & packages, at Chubb Insurance Co. of Europe. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Royal Holloway, University of London.

Patrick Brown comes to BHSI with more than 15 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industries. He joins BHSI from Travelers Europe Ltd., where he was head of management liability & financial institutions, underwriting on both Lloyd’s and company market platforms. Before that he was product manager, FINPRO placement facilities, SVP, and international D&O placement broker at Marsh UK Ltd. He also held various underwriting positions at AIG UK.

Andrew Walker has worked in commercial lines claims for 30 years, both as a handler of high profile cases and as a regional leader of claims teams. Before joining BHSI, he was most recently head of casualty claims in Europe for AIG Europe Ltd., and prior to that, head of liabilities claims for AIG in the UK.

Bolt, Nathan, Brown and Walker are all based in BHSI’s new London office, which is located at: 4th Floor, 8 Fenchurch Place, London EC3M 4AJ.

