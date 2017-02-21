Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Names Mazzoleni Neglén as Head of Sales EMEA

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions has appointed Loredana Mazzoleni Neglén as head of Sales, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

In her new role, Mazzoleni Neglén will be responsible for developing and executing the company’s distribution and sales strategy in the region. She will be based in Zurich and report to Tony Buckle, CEO EMEA, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions.

Mazzoleni Neglén succeeds Antonio Simone who has been appointed country head Switzerland.

“We’re excited to have Loredana take on this role as we continue to extend our distribution efforts in EMEA,” said Buckle. “We’re growing our regional footprint and commercial insurance product portfolio, and maximizing the value we bring to clients and brokers locally. Loredana’s industry knowledge and strong broker distribution experience will support this strategy and our next phase of growth.”

An Italian and Swiss national, Mazzoleni Neglén has more than 17 years of experience in the insurance industry. Since joining Swiss Re in 2000, she has held several senior positions in sales and underwriting in EMEA and Asia Pacific. Most recently, she was head Specialties Asia Pacific, based in Singapore, where she was responsible for establishing several specialty lines of business and their underwriting centers.

“I’m thrilled to lead our sales efforts and collaborate closely with brokers and clients as we continue our growth journey and expand our insurance product offerings locally,” said Mazzoleni Neglén.

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions said it serves clients and brokers throughout the EMEA region from offices in Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dubai, Frankfurt, Genoa, Johannesburg, London, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris and Zurich.

Source: Swiss Re Corporate Solutions