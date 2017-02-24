Third Point Re’s Berger to Step Down as CEO, Succeeded by Bredahl

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. announced that John Berger, chairman and CEO, will be stepping down as CEO effective March 1, 2017.

Robert Bredahl, currently president and chief operating officer, will succeed Berger as CEO of Third Point Re on March 1.

Berger will retain an active role in the company, remaining as chairman of the board and chairman of the underwriting committee, the company said.

“While I will be stepping down as CEO, I look forward to maintaining a very active role in the company as well as supporting Rob in his new position,” commented Berger in a statement. “Rob and I have worked closely together over the last five years forming and developing Third Point Re, and I see much opportunity ahead to further grow our business.”

Bredahl said: “I am excited about the opportunity to lead Third Point Re and build upon the success that we have achieved thus far. John and I have enjoyed a strong relationship since forming Third Point Re in 2011, and I am looking forward to continuing that partnership as we work together to further grow the company.”

Source: Third Point Reinsurance