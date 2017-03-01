UK’s Allianz Insurance Enhances D&O Cover

Allianz Insurance, the UK subsidiary of Allianz SE Group, has refreshed its directors and officers proposition to offer broader coverage for businesses.

The new and enhanced cover includes:

Kidnap and ransom

An employment practice helpline

Protection for IT security / data protection officers in the event of a directors and officers claim arising from a cyber event

Increased cover limits include court attendance costs, reputational crisis cost and company entity liability.

“Our refreshed proposition offers brokers further flexibility and increased cover limits,” said Catherine Dixon, director of underwriting and technical, Allianz Insurance.

“We’ve designed the enhancements to reflect the changing need of UK businesses where directors and officers are being held more accountable for not only their actions, but also the actions of their employees,” she said. “We believe the new features will be really beneficial to end customers, giving them the peace of mind to make tough business decisions without fear of repercussions.”

The company said there are two products available, tailored to suit the different needs of customers:

“Complete Directors and Officers” offers flexible e-trading via QuoteSME and provides the option to add further management liability covers.

“Directors and Officers Select” is designed for medium to large businesses, with cover provided either as a standalone product or as an optional section within Allianz’s Commercial Select proposition.

Further information is available at www.allianzebroker.co.uk.

Source: Allianz Insurance