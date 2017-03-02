Chile-Based Broker Lilienfeld Names Rossi as CEO, Succeeding Lilienfeld

Lilienfeld Corredores de Seguros has named Claudio Rossi as its next chief executive officer. He succeeds Renato Lilienfeld, who has been CEO since 1986.

Lilienfeld will continue as chairman, working closely with Rossi to continue positioning the company as a principal broker in the Chilean and regional insurance and risk management market.

Rossi is an executive with extensive experience in senior management of multinational insurance companies. He has led the development of markets in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile and Peru. From 2000 to 2016 he was CEO of Chubb Insurance Co. in Chile. Previously, he worked for CIGNA from 1983 to 1999 and INA between 1981 and 1982.

Santiago-based Lilienfeld is one of the largest privately owned, independent insurance brokers in Chile.

Source: Lilienfeld Corredores de Seguros