Hiscox Appoints RMS’ Khare as Group Head of Catastrophe Research

Specialist insurer Hiscox has appointed Shree Khare as group head of Catastrophe Research. Khare will lead the research that directly informs Hiscox’s own view of risk and its underwriting strategies for catastrophe perils.

In particular, while working across the Hiscox Group, he will work closely with Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re (including Hiscox Re Insurance Linked Strategies).

Reporting to Rob Caton, Hiscox’s head of Underwriting Risk and Reinsurance, and based in London, Khare will also manage catastrophe analyst research carried out around the group, developing the insights that support value added partnerships with brokers, clients and modeling firms, the company said in a statement.

In addition, he will influence business strategy and risk/profitability decisions through regular presentations to the Hiscox Catastrophe Management Group.

Khare joins Hiscox after more than 10 years at catastrophe risk modeling firm RMS, where most recently, as senior director, he led the development and completion of the new RMS high definition Japan typhoon model, as well as the Taiwan and South Korea models.

Prior to joining RMS, he was a researcher in modeling at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). Khare has a doctorate in atmospheric sciences from Princeton University, and an honours bachelor of science in physics from the University of British Columbia.

“Developing our own view of risk is an essential component of our underwriting strategy across the group particularly in well-established catastrophe lines where tough market conditions continue to pose a challenge,” commented Caton.

Source: Hiscox