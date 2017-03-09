Markel International Launches Surety Business; Team Leaders Appointed

Markel International, the London-based specialist insurer and Markel Corp. subsidiary, has launched a surety offering, following the appointment Damian Manning to head the new team and David Chandler as senior underwriter.

The business will initially focus on opportunities in the UK, Ireland and Continental Europe with the intention to expand to other regions outside North America, the company said in a statement.

Manning has over 19 years of experience in the credit and surety business, having started his career as a broker at Aon Trade Credit and moving to Aon Surety and Guarantee in 2002. For the last six years, he has worked as London markets surety manager for Aviva and immediately prior to that as surety manager for the UK and Ireland at Coface.

Chandler joined the industry as claims handler with Euler Hermes in 2006, moving to Coface as credit risk underwriter in 2007. Here, he joined the surety operation in 2010 and most recently worked as risk director- bonding for Euler Hermes UK.

“The addition of surety is a natural extension to our offering and provides a full range of complementary products across our portfolio,” said Ewa Rose, managing director of the trade credit, political risk and surety business.

“The new launch is in response to high broker and client demand and we look forward to providing much needed capacity to the market. It also increases our ability to design new and exciting products by combining the skill-sets and experience across our underwriting team.”

Source: Markel International

