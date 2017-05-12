Validus Names Driscoll as President; Keeps Role as Validus Re’s CEO

Bermuda-based Validus Holdings Ltd. announced that Kean Driscoll has been named president of the group, effective immediately. Driscoll will continue to serve as chief executive officer of Validus Reinsurance Ltd., a position he has held since 2012.

Driscoll was a founding member of the group, which was launched in 2005, and previously served as chief underwriting officer. He has more than 20 years’ experience as a reinsurance underwriter, and was previously with Quanta Re, and Zurich Re N.A., which later became Converium, the company said.

Driscoll holds a Bachelor of Arts in Literature from Colgate University and an MBA from Columbia University, where he graduated with honors.

“Kean has been an outstanding leader and valued partner in guiding Validus Re’s successful growth and diversification since our founding,” said Ed Noonan, chairman and chief executive officer of Validus. “The entire Validus Group will benefit from Kean’s discipline and creativity and we are delighted to have him as our president.”

Validus Holdings has not had a president since 2013 when Jeff Consolino — who also had been chief financial officer — left the company, a company representative explained. (Consolino has been executive vice president and CFO of American Financial Group Inc. since February 2013.)

