JLT Re Appoints Lockton’s Barden and Warner to Aviation Team

JLT Re, the London-based reinsurance broker and consultant, has appointed Graham Barden and Jon Warner as partners in its aviation team.

Barden has over 40 years of experience in the aviation market having worked in both reinsurance and insurance. He has held key positions at Bradstock’s, Alexander Forbes and most recently he was the managing partner of aviation at Lockton LLP.

With more than 35 years of aviation experience, Warner also joins from Lockton’s aviation team where he was a senior vice president. Previous to that he was at Aon Risk Solutions.

Commenting on the appointments, Paul Smith, head of Aviation, JLT Re said, “Graham and Jon are well recognized market figures with long standing expertise in the aviation market. I am delighted to welcome them to our growing team here in London and know that they will bring benefits to our clients, prospects and the rest of the team.”

Barden and Warner will be based in JLT Re’s London office.

Source: JLT Re