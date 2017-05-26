QBE Taps Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s Ford as Group CFO

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. has appointed Michael Ford as group chief financial officer.

Ford is currently the deputy CFO for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). He joined the bank in 2005 and held a number of senior finance roles before his appointment as deputy CFO in 2011. Prior to this, he held senior roles at MLC, National Australia Bank’s (NAB) wealth management division, and Lendlease Group.

John Neal, Group Chief Executive Officer, said of the appointment, “Michael brings to QBE more than 25 years’ experience in finance. In his current role he is responsible for all aspects of the bank’s group finance function, this includes financial planning & analysis, treasury finance, capital forecasting and stress testing, investment development and taxation, and leads a team of more than 500 people at one of Australia’s largest corporations.”

Ford will join QBE in September 2017 and will be based in the company’s head office in Sydney.

At that time, Pat Regan will relinquish his group CFO responsibilities and step down from the board to focus on his permanent role as chief executive officer, Australian & New Zealand Operations.

Source: QBE

