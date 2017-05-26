AGCS Promotes Hansen as Head of Aviation, Succeeding Haagen

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) announced that Mike Hansen has been named global head of Aviation.

He takes over this responsibility from Henning Haagen who was appointed Northeast Zone Executive for North America earlier this year and has been managing dual responsibilities in the interim.

Hansen, who currently oversees the North American aviation business of AGCS, will be relocating from Canada to London later this year. A successor for his regional role will be announced in due course. In the interim, he will maintain responsibility for both the global and North American markets.

As global head of Aviation, Hansen reports to Paul O’Neill, AGCS board member and chief underwriting officer, Specialty.

With almost 35 years in the international aviation insurance industry as an underwriter and a broker, Hansen joined AGCS in June 2016. Since that time, he has had overall responsibility for the company’s U.S., Canadian and Mexican aviation business. Prior to joining Allianz, he was deputy chief underwriting officer at XL Catlin Aerospace. He also has held underwriting positions at AIG and Markel.

Source: Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty