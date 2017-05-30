Allied World Europe Launches UK Commercial Division

Allied World Assurance Co. Holdings AG has announced the launch of its UK Commercial Division.

“Our clients tell us they need simple, affordable and flexible insurance solutions and our UK Commercial Division delivers just that — one application for a range of covers and a single point of contact for underwriting and claims to enable a swift and accurate response to any queries that might arise,” said Julian James, president, Global Markets.

As part of the creation of the new division, Darren Rowe has been appointed as vice president, head of UK Commercial Division. Rowe has 28 years of experience in the insurance industry, having held senior positions in several international broking houses. He joins Allied World from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), where he was a client and markets director in the Market Management team. Prior to this role, he led broking and placement for the UK Retail Division at AJG.

The UK Commercial Division will be led by Rowe, alongside Alan Thorne (vice president, UK sales & underwriting manager) and Dawn Zacharow (vice president, UK underwriting manager).

“We are delighted that we can now provide clients with peace of mind regarding their coverage, leaving them free to focus on running their business,” said Thorne. “We also know this product is something that brokers have been asking for over a number of years, as it will help raise awareness of complementary coverages as well as provide a ‘catch-all solution’ for clients.”

The main products covered by the UK Commercial Division are commercial combined, property owners, contractors all risks and combined liability.

Source: Allied World Assurance Co. Holdings