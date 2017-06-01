Dale Underwriting Offers Contingency & Sports Personal Accident Cover; Syndicate Support Extended

Dale Underwriting Partners, managed by Lloyd’s third party managing agency Asta, announced the creation of a new contingency and sports personal accident business.

The team will be led by Martin Lawson, who will be joined by Richard Appleton. Both are due to join the syndicate in July, reporting to Ian Bridge, Dale’s underwriting director & head of property insurance.

The account will focus on event cancellation, non-appearance, prize indemnity and European sports personal accident business, which will predominantly constitute new business to Lloyd’s, the company said in a statement.

Martin Lawson was latterly a senior underwriter at Swiss Re, having previously underwritten the class at InterHannover. He is a native German speaker. Richard Appleton was also at Swiss Re, having started his career as a broker with Aon.

Capital Support Reaffirmed

In separate news, Dale Underwriting Partners recently announced its key capital provider, ProAssurance Corp., has extended its commitment of US$200 million of underwriting capital to Syndicate 1729, through to the 2022 year of account.

“ProAssurance has been keen from the outset to demonstrate a long-term commitment to the syndicate and this commitment of capital does this in the most tangible way,” said Duncan Dale, chief executive, Dale Underwriting Partners.

“Our decision to extend our capital commitment to Syndicate 1729 underscores our confidence in Duncan Dale and the team at Dale Underwriting Partners,” said Stancil Starnes, ProAssurance chairman and chief executive officer. “The syndicate has proven its ability to grow prudently in a challenging market, building their book while demonstrating the underwriting and pricing discipline that is required to ensure long-term success.”

About Dale and Asta

Dale Underwriting Partners is an independent, owner-managed, Lloyd’s syndicate. Syndicate 1729 focuses on property reinsurance, property insurance and casualty and has a stamp capacity of £100 million.

Asta Managing Agency Ltd. is a leading third party managing agent at Lloyd’s and is responsible for nine syndicates with capacity under management in 2017 of approximately £1 billion.

Source: Dale Underwriting Partners