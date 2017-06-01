CNA Canada Relocates Vancouver Branch

CNA Canada announced its Vancouver Branch has moved to a new location.

The new address is 510 W. Georgia St., Suite 2250, Vancouver, BC V6B 0M3. The company said that its phone numbers will remain the same.

“The new location affirms our commitment to the Canadian marketplace and to our network of agents and brokers,” said Sue Janzen, vice president, Vancouver Branch, CNA Canada.

The office is located in a newly constructed building that is certified “platinum” under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating, a standard for green building design. The office tower has a four-story sky garden, a rooftop forest and a green roof.

Source: CNA