Ed Taps Willis Re’s Wicks as Non-Marine Reinsurance Chair

Global reinsurance and specialty insurance broker Ed has named Ian Wicks as chairman of non-marine reinsurance.

Wicks brings 40 years of experience in the insurance industry to Ed. He joins from Willis Re, where he served as an executive director within the casualty division. Prior to his time with Willis Re, Wicks co-founded the broking house Harman Wicks & Swayne Ltd., serving as a director for more than two decades. JLT acquired Harman Wicks & Swayne Ltd. in 2008, following which Wicks joined the JLT Re executive committee, was appointed as joint head of non-marine and was also responsible for managing the London-based casualty treaty team. He began his broking career in 1976 at Fenchurch Reinsurance Brokers.

Wicks takes up his role with immediate effect and will report to Kieran Angelini-Hurl, CEO of Ed’s reinsurance division.

Source: Ed