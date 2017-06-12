Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Opens Manchester Office to Grow in UK’s Regions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions announced it has opened an office in Manchester, UK, in order to grow its regional commercial insurance portfolio.

The operation will serve large and upper mid-sized companies through national broking partners with focus on primary property, casualty and select specialty business, said Swiss Re in a statement.

Shelley Wright has been appointed head Manchester Office, effective June 7. Located in Spinningfields, the Manchester office will serve as a regional hub for primary commercial insurance business in northern England and the Midlands, and will be fully operational by mid July.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the insurance sector, Wright has a strong underwriting and sales background as well as extensive knowledge of the UK regional market, with an “excellent client and broker network across the north of England, Scotland and Norther Ireland,” said Swiss Re.

Previously, she was director of innovation and new products at Lorega Ltd., a provider of claims and assistance insurance solutions to the small business and homeowner markets. At Lorega, which Wright joined in 2009, she also was regional sales director, according to her LinkedIn profile. Between 2007 and 2009, she was customer proposition manager for Groupama Insurances.

During her career, she also was an underwriter as well as a commercial manager of a regional broker responsible for several offices in the north region.

Marc Davis, Swiss Re’s head UK, said, Manchester is a major commercial insurance hub. “By establishing our presence in this regional market, we plan to strengthen existing relationships and capitalize on opportunities for growth with clients and brokers.”

Source: Swiss Re Corporate Solutions