Compre Acquires Ireland-Based Captive Equinox CA Europe

Specialist insurer Compre has agreed to acquire Equinox CA Europe, a captive insurer of global engineering and construction conglomerate SNC-Lavalin, in a legacy transaction.

The Ireland-based captive insured the activities of SNC-Lavalin’s business in France from 2008 until December 2016 when the subsidiary was sold.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed and completion is subject to regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Ireland.

The acquisition is Compre’s fourth this year and eleventh in its history. It is its first acquisition in Ireland and first captive.