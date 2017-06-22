Aon Appoints Marcell to New Position of President of Aon Benfield

Aon Benfield, the reinsurance intermediary and capital adviser of Aon plc, has appointed Andy Marcell to the new position of president of Aon Benfield. Marcell will begin the role with immediate effect and will report to Eric Andersen, chief executive officer of Aon Benfield.

Based in New York, Marcell will have added executive Aon Benfield responsibilities and will play a wider role in managing the global business, the company said in a statement. He will also take more of an active role with clients and colleagues across the business to support the firm’s ongoing growth strategies.

Prior to joining Aon Benfield in August 2015, Marcell was CEO of reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter’s U.S. operations and head of its global facultative business. Most recently, Andy was head of strategy at Aon Benfield and over the past two years he has focused on ways to grow the business across the firm’s existing client base. He has also worked on a range of strategies to attract new clients to the firm.

Source: Aon Benfield