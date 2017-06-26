Everest Re Taps Hiscox’s Kelly to Lead International Casualty Facultative Unit

Everest Re Group, Ltd. announced that Matthew Kelly has joined the group as vice president and head of the Reinsurance Division’s International Casualty Facultative unit and is based in Everest Re’s Miami Office. He will be responsible for worldwide casualty facultative underwriting, excluding business written for U.S. and Canada clients.

Kelly joins Everest with more than 20 years of industry experience, most recently as regional head of casualty and specialty casualty with Hiscox. Kelly had previously headed up the casualty and specialty casualty underwriting practice for prominent carriers in Latin America and Caribbean. His experience includes insurance operations overseas in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Argentina.

Source: Everest Re Group, Ltd.