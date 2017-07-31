Broker THB Taps Botelho from Universal Seguros to Bolster Reinsurance Team

THB, the London-based specialist insurance and reinsurance broker, announced the appointment of Rodrigo Botelho as director, European division, from Oct. 1, 2017.

Based in THB’s Amsterdam office, Botelho’s duties will include targeting new markets in the Portuguese-speaking countries of Africa. He joins from Universal Seguros in Angola, where he held the position of chief corporate business officer with responsibility for reinsurance. He previously worked in Lisbon for Portuguese insurer Fidelidade Seguros and for Guy Carpenter.

Joaquim Caria, managing director, THB Europe, said: “I am delighted to welcome Rodrigo to THB Europe. With the backing of AmWINS, the largest U.S. wholesale broker handling premiums of US$13 billion, THB has ambitious expansion plans and this appointment is a key stage in furthering that strategy.”

Caria said the company has identified a profitable opportunity in Portuguese-speaking Africa.

Source: THB Group