Neon Taps Boorman from Probitas Syndicate 1492 as Head of Financial Lines

Neon has appointed Charles Boorman as head of Financial Lines and Ian West as director of Major Client Relations.

Boorman brings 25 years of experience in the industry, most recently at Probitas Syndicate 1492 as head of Financial Lines. Prior to this, Boorman spent over 10 years at QBE, latterly as head of Financial Lines, and 6 years at Aon, specialising in Commercial D&O and Private Equity.

Boorman is a proven thought leader on topics including employment practices liability, D&O and transactional liability.

Neon also announced that Ian West has been appointed director of Major Client Relations for Casualty Lines, responsible for key strategic relationships and the related underwriting. West also becomes chairman of the recently acquired Neon Sapphire.

Neon announced in June that it reached an agreement to acquire Sapphire Underwriters from Heritage Group. The purchase is subject to regulatory approval. Sapphire is a Guernsey-based Lloyd’s coverholder providing directors & officers, professional indemnity and cyber coverage to UK and local offshore brokers and clients.

Post-completion, the business will operate under the Neon Sapphire brand and continue to have underwriting capacity provided by a range of Lloyd’s syndicates, including Neon.

Source: Neon