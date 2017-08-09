Chubb UK & Ireland Promotes Savvas to Head of Professional Indemnity

Chubb UK and Ireland has announced the appointment of Chris Savvas as head of Professional Indemnity (PI), as the company continues to develop its financial lines and PI capabilities.

In his new role, Savvas will be primarily responsible for the management of Chubb UKI’s PI portfolio and business. He will be based in London and report to Grant Cairns, Financial Lines manager, UKI. Savvas’ appointment is a promotion from his previous role as senior PI underwriter and is effective immediately.

Savvas has more than a decade of insurance industry expertise. He joined Chubb in December 2016 from QBE where he ran the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) PI portfolio for three and a half years and was based in Dubai. Prior to that, he spent seven years at Travelers, where he began his career as a graduate trainee, in a variety of underwriting positions.

Source: Chubb