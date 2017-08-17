Update: Vehicle Plows into Barcelona Pedestrians in Likely Terror Attack

A van mowed down pedestrians on Las Ramblas, a spot popular with tourists in Barcelona, police said, with local media reporting the driver of the van had fled and was holed up in a nearby restaurant.

Police said there were multiple deaths and injuries in a “massive” mowing down of people. TVE cited a witness saying the van rammed into people at 80 kilometers per hour, zigzagging into the crowds.

Police are looking for the perpetrator, amid reports that he had fled, and was dug in — armed — at a Turkish restaurant. TVE said police were negotiating with him. Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in touch with authorities on the incident, without saying whether terrorism was suspected.

Images of injured victims being tended to on the sidewalk are all too familiar in Europe. Terrorists in London drove vehicles into pedestrians on bridges in two incidents this year, leaving many dead. There was also an attack using a van in Stockholm. Last year, trucks plowed through crowds in Berlin and Nice.

Spain has long been a target of Islamist-inspired terrorism; one of the worst attacks in Europe was in Madrid in 2004 when terrorists bombed commuter trains.

Television images showed scenes of chaos as people tended to the wounded with police closing off the center of Barcelona and telling people to stay home. Train and metro stations were closed in the area, according to local newspaper La Vanguardia.

Police said earlier reports of a shootout were untrue.