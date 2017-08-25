Gallagher Appoints Bluefin’s Hogg to Lead Scottish Operations

Arthur J. Gallagher announced that Kenny Hogg has been appointed regional managing director (RMD) for Scotland and will join the business with effect Aug. 29, 2017.

The current RMD for Scotland, Paul Kerry, will remain with the business in his new role as chairman, Scotland.

Hogg comes to Gallagher from Bluefin where he was most recently managing director, broking, having previously held the position of head of corporate within the Bluefin Group. Prior to that, Hogg was regional managing director for Scotland and Northern Ireland at Towergate and has held senior positions at Standard Life, Zurich and Scottish Widows during his 22 years in the industry.

He was born and lives in Glasgow and has two masters degrees from the Heriot Watt University and studied business economics, specializing in finance, at Paisley University.

The broker said that Hogg’s appointment reinforces its strategic commitment to Scotland as the business continues to strengthen its presence and capabilities to cater for and service its portfolio of clients in Scotland.

Source: Arthur J. Gallagher