Fidelis Names Novae’s Burford as Chairman of Specialised Risks in London

Fidelis Insurance announced that Ian Burford will join the London underwriting team as chairman of Specialised Risks, effective Sept. 4, 2017.

Bringing over 30 years of experience in the London insurance market, Burford will focus on identifying opportunities to expand specialised products in insurance and reinsurance, including managing general agent (MGA) start-ups. He will also write treaty reinsurance including property for Fidelis Underwriting Ltd. where complementary to the North American and international business written by Fidelis Insurance Bermuda LtdBL”).

Burford left Novae in May 2017, where he had been since 1998, most recently as underwriting performance director. He began as deputy underwriter for Novae’s Syndicate 1241 and then Syndicate 2007, and was promoted to joint active underwriter of the group in 2011. He also served as a director of Novae Syndicates Ltd.

Source: Fidelis Insurance