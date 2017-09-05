Japan Post Plans $9.1B-$12.8B Share Sale as Early as Sept. 11

Japan Post Holdings Co. will announce plans for a share sale by the government as early as Sept. 11, almost two years after the postal and financial-services giant was listed, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Ministry of Finance plans to offer about 1 trillion yen to 1.4 trillion yen ($9.1 billion to $12.8 billion) of Japan Post Holdings shares to local and overseas investors by the end of September, the people said, asking not to be identified before the announcement. The process could be delayed if the situation in North Korea deteriorates further, they said.

The ministry unveiled plans for the additional offering in January, before selecting underwriters including global coordinators Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Nomura Holdings Inc. and Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Efforts to carry out the sale have been complicated by the company’s April disclosure of a 400.3 billion-yen writedown on its investment in an Australian logistics firm, followed by its decision to scrap plans to acquire Nomura’s stake in a real estate company.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said the ministry will monitor developments in the standoff with North Korea over its nuclear program. Japanese stocks extended declines and the yen gained further on Tuesday after the Asia Business Daily reported that Kim Jong Un’s regime is preparing to fire another intercontinental ballistic missile, days after it conducted a nuclear test.

Stock Impact

“If something happens in North Korea or on the peninsula, we will have to take various things into the consideration including any impact on share prices,” Aso said at a regular news briefing in Tokyo. “We need to keep watching the situation.”

Junichi Shirato, a Tokyo-based spokesman for Japan Post, declined to comment.

Shares of Japan Post fell 2.4 percent to 1,294 yen at 12:31 p.m. in Tokyo, heading for the lowest close in almost 10 months. The holding company has slid about 7 percent since it began trading in November 2015, as demand for postal services slumps and its banking and insurance units struggle to cope with rock-bottom interest rates.

Japan Post and its banking and insurance units were listed following a 1.4 trillion-yen initial public offering, the nation’s largest privatization deal since Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. in 1987. The government is reducing its stake to raise funds for the reconstruction of areas devastated by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northern Japan.

The finance ministry remains the biggest owner of the holding company, which in turn is the largest shareholder in the bank and insurer.

