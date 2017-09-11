Allianz Specialty Names Vassallo to London Energy Team

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE (AGCS) has appointed Anthony Vassallo as senior underwriter leading downstream energy for the regional unit in London that includes the UK, Ireland, Dubai, Russia, the Nordic Region, Australia and New Zealand.

He will be reporting to Tracey Hunt, AGCS regional head of Energy in London.

Vassallo has been with Allianz since 2003 working on specialty lines across the London market, Europe, Asia and South America on both underwriting and distribution sides of the business. Most recently, he was responsible for strategy within the Marine and Energy chief underwriting office based in London. Prior to this, he led AGCS’ Marine and Energy team in South America, based in Rio de Janeiro.