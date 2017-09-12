Guy Carpenter’s Balderston to Join JLT Re Credit and Political Risk Team

Global reinsurance broker JLT Re has reported that Stephen Balderston will be joining its Credit and Political Risk team as a partner once he has completed his contractual obligations with his current employer, Guy Carpenter.

Balderston joins JLT Re after eight years at Guy Carpenter where he was a senior vice president in Credit, Bond and Political Risk Treaty Reinsurance. Previous to that, Balderston was at RK Carvill.

Balderston is expected to join at the beginning of next year and will be based in JLT Re’s London office.

Nick Jay, divisional head for JLT Re’s Marine, Energy and Political Risk unit, noted that Balderston is one of three recent appointments to the Credit and Political Risk team.