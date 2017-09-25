Lloyd’s Broker AFL Creates Energy Practice Led by Quick & Pearce from Tysers

AFL Insurance Brokers Ltd. (AFL) has created an energy practice headed by London market broking professionals Dominic Quick and Simon Pearce.

AFL’s energy practice will serve both AFL’s clients and customers from other independent brokers connected to AFL through the Worldwide Broker Network (WBN), the company said in a statement.

Quick and Pearce boast nearly 50 years of combined experience in the re/insurance industry. Quick most recently worked as an associate director at Tysers Specialty. Previously, he had roles at JLT Specialty, Lloyd & Partners, JMD Specialist Insurance Services and Guy Carpenter.

Pearce also joins AFL from Tysers where he was director of marine and energy. His background has included senior roles at JLT Specialty, RFIB Group and Swiss Re – his most recent roles in a career spanning more than 33 years.

“We plan to offer a broad spectrum energy capability, with our main target market being the USA, but also including emerging markets such as Iran. Fantastic growth opportunities lie ahead,” said Toby Esser, chairman of AFL, which is a privately owned Lloyd’s broker founded in 2008 with offices in London and Manchester, England.

“The launch of the energy practice will also see us work closely with our partners and friends in the Worldwide Broker Network – the largest organization of privately held insurance brokers, controlling premiums in excess of US$50 billion,” noted Bob Finch, AFL CEO.

AFL Insurance Brokers continues to build on its established business following the acquisition of a controlling interest in the company by Toby Esser in a deal finalized in September 2017.

The company said it plans an expansion strategy that will combine sustainable, organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions.

Source: AFL Insurance Brokers Ltd.