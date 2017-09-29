Beazley to Manage Data Breaches for Generali Brazil’s Cyber Insurance Clients

Beazley, a specialist in data breach response insurance, has partnered with Generali Brazil to manage data breaches for Generali’s corporate and commercial cyber insurance customers.

Beazley will coordinate the breach response for policyholders, including IT experts, legal services, identity monitoring, notification and call center services, and public relations.

The partnership allows Generali, through Generali Global Corporate & Commercial Brazil, to offer the Brazilian market a comprehensive cyber liability and data breach response product, said Beazley in a statement.

“Cyber insurance is an area that has not been fully developed in Brazil. This offering fills a void created by new and emerging risks like cyber risks, including ransomware,” according to Werner Stettler, director of Generali Global Corporate & Commercial Brazil (Generali GC&C Brazil).

“It is a market with strong interest and potential and we are confident that this new product will be a success. Our goal is to help our clients succeed in business, by adding value beyond the policy and being flexible, agile and adaptable,” he added.

“Companies in Brazil will now have access to a complete privacy breach response management and information security insurance solution,” said Paul Bantick, technology, media and business services focus group leader at Beazley.

“Generali GC&C Brazil clients will benefit from Beazley’s data breach response services and our extensive expertise in managing and mitigating the impacts of data breaches for clients globally,” he added.

Beazley said it has helped clients handle more than 6,500 data breaches since the launch of its flagship product, Beazley Breach Response, in 2009.

Source: Beazley