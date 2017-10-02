Heffernan Insurance Brokers Opens London Unit, Led by JLT’s Murrell

Heffernan Insurance Brokers, the Walnut Creek, Calif.-based independent insurance broker, announced it has opened a London brokerage, Heffernan Brokers UK Ltd., led by Nick Murrell as executive vice president.

Murrell joins Heffernan to establish its London office and expand operations further into the Lloyd’s and UK markets. His career to date has focused on listed multinationals, large United States, Europe and Caribbean corporate programs, as well as specialty facilities for industry associations based in the United States. Murrell comes to Heffernan from JLT, having supported the Heffernan program for over a decade, and brings a strong network developed while working at top-tier broking houses including Aon and Arthur J. Gallagher, Heffernan said in a statement.

“I’m excited about this evolution as it consolidates and strengthens the marketing of the Heffernan Group programs, improving bargaining power and creating opportunities for bespoke solutions,” said Murrell.

“The response from the Lloyd markets is equally positive as they are keen to support new entrants to the London market and are enthusiastic to develop new offerings across multiple classes of business,” he added. “This development is a great opportunity for all clients and I’m looking forward to building new relationships within the group.”

About Heffernan Insurance Brokers

Employee-owned Heffernan Insurance Brokers was formed in 1988 and provides insurance and financial services products to a range of businesses and individuals. Its U.S. offices are located in San Francisco, Petaluma, Menlo Park, Los Angeles and Irvine, Calif.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Portland, Ore.; and St. Louis, Mo. www.heffins.com

Source: Heffernan Insurance Brokers