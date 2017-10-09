UK Broker Capsicum Re Appoints Williams as Cyber Security Specialist

Capsicum Re, the London-based specialist reinsurance broker, announced the appointment of Conrad Williams as the latest addition to its cyber team. He will report to Ian Newman and Samantha Thompson, partners in Capsicum Re’s London property and specialty division, and begins his new role with immediate effect.

Williams brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role, having completed this year a four-year doctorate in Cyber Security at the Centre for Doctoral Training on Cyber Security, Royal Holloway University of London, the company said in a statement. Williams was one of only 10 students in his peer group to be selected for this program and has published four peer-reviewed research papers on his specialism, Access Control, at conferences in America, Asia and Europe. Prior to this, Williams graduated from Royal Holloway with a first class honors degree in Mathematics and worked as a technical business analyst at Acturis Ltd.

Source: Capsicum Re