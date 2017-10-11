Hiscox Names Markham as CEO for London Market Business

Specialist global insurer Hiscox announced the appointment of Kate Markham as CEO for its London Market business, subject to regulatory approval.

Markham has been at Hiscox for five years and most recently was managing director of its direct to consumer operations in the UK. During this time, she has built UK Direct “into a market leading operation with a strong brand and a culture of creating customers for life,” said Hiscox in a statement.

In this role, Markham led over 200 people across underwriting, sales, marketing, operations, and has driven growth of 30 percent over five years.

Prior to Hiscox, she was head of International Enterprise at Vodafone, where she identified a significant new opportunity to serve multinational clients globally and then built an effective operation to support the venture, the Hiscox statement said. Markham started her career at Anderson Consulting (now Accenture).

The CEO of Hiscox London Market is a new position, the company noted. Markham will work closely with Paul Lawrence, who remains CUO of Hiscox London Market and joint active underwriter for Syndicate 33. Markham and Lawrence will be on the Hiscox Ltd executive committee.

Source: Hiscox