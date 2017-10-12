Everest Re in London Taps Hiscox’s Armitage, Gairdner from Tokio Marine Kiln as Sr. Underwriters

Everest Re Group Ltd. announced the addition of several new senior underwriters to the London team of Everest Reinsurance (Bermuda) Ltd.

Luke Armitage joins Everest Re’s London office as senior underwriter for motor business. Previously, he spent 10 years with Hiscox Insurance as head of actuarial pricing. He brings more than 25 years of industry experience to Everest.

In addition, Emma Gairdner will be joining Everest from Tokio Marine Kiln as senior underwriter of accident & health business. She has spent 15 years with Tokio Marine Kiln in a similar capacity.

Source: Everest Re Group Ltd.