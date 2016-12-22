Jewelers Mutual Insurance Adds Sieman as CFO, Treasurer

Kathryn Sieman has joined the executive leadership team of Neenah, Wis.-based Jewelers Mutual Insurance Co., assuming the role of chief financial officer and treasurer.

Sieman has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience. She most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at SECURA Insurance.

Sieman previously held various positions within the audit and financial areas with increasing responsibility at SECURA Insurance. She has also been employed by Schneider National and Ernst & Young.

Sieman serves on the Board of Directors of Affinity Health Systems and the Community Foundation of the Fox Valley, including being active on the Community Foundation’s investment and audit committees.

