New North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Appoints Deputy, Exec Assistant

North Dakota’s new insurance commissioner, Jon Godfread, who was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2017, appointed Jeff Ubben as deputy insurance commissioner and Marcy Ost as executive assistant as part of his first official day in office.

Godfread succeeds Adam Hamm, who decided not to seek re-election this year. Godfread comes to the North Dakota Department of Insurance from the Greater North Dakota Chamber, where he served as vice president of government affairs representing statewide business interests to the legislature, executive branch officials, and to companies looking to operate in North Dakota.

Ubben and Ost were both previously serving in the insurance department.

Ubben has served as general counsel for the insurance department for the past four years and will continue in that role in addition to his duties as deputy until a replacement is hired. He is a North Dakota native and earned his law degree from the University of North Dakota in 2006. Prior to becoming general counsel at the insurance department he served as an assistant state’s attorney for Burleigh County for several years where he successfully prosecuted multiple large insurance fraud cases.

Ost has served the insurance department as executive assistant including fulfilling public information duties since 2014. A native of Dickinson, she graduated from Dickinson State University and prior to joining the insurance department, Ost worked in the North Dakota Legislative Council.

Source: North Dakota Department of Insurance