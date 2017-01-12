Wisconsin’s Robertson Ryan & Associates Acquires Allied Insurance Centers

Robertson Ryan & Associates Inc., based Milwaukee, Wis., has acquired Allied Insurance Centers.

Allied Insurance Centers President James Polaski will continue to own and service his client book and serve as a vice president at Robertson Ryan. Polaski's father, Harry Polaski, founded the agency in the 1950s. James Polaski joined the firm in 1983 and took over as president in 1995. He has been a longtime supporter of the Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) organization and is a past resident of the Wisconsin chapter.

Nine team members total are joining Robertson Ryan including Betsy Jesowshek – CSR Commercial, Sandra Kleiman – CSR Personal, Dimitra Lemberger – CSR Personal, Jean McCue – Office Assistant, Bruce Michels – Benefits producer, Sean Paterson – vice president, Heidi Patton – CSR Commercial, Jim Polaski – vice president and Joyce Skoney – CSR Commercial.

Founded in 1960, Robertson Ryan & Associates offers a broad range of products and services for business, benefits and personal insurance. The agency serves the entire U.S. from branches throughout Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Source: Robertson Ryan & Associates Inc.