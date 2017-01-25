Ohio Woman Sentenced, Must Repay $21K in Insurance Fraud Case

Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor said Tuscarawas County resident Tiffany Frame has been sentenced to two years of community control supervision and ordered to complete 250 hours of community service for committing insurance fraud.

She was also ordered to pay more than $21,000 in restitution.

“Insurance fraud is a crime and it harms everyone by driving up the cost of insurance,” said Taylor, also director of the Ohio Department of Insurance. “We are working closely with our law enforcement partners across the state to fight it.”

An Ohio Department of Insurance investigation found Frame was reimbursed for medical services that she and her family never received.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.