O’Donnell, Packo Assume New Leadership Roles at Hylant

Insurance brokerage firm, Hylant, has named Kevin O’Donnell and Tony Packo III to new roles within the leadership team at its headquarters in Toledo, Ohio.

O’Donnell was appointed senior vice president, Property/Marine/Global Practice leader. He will manage the practice and build strategies to further enhance the Hylant brand through new business growth and customer support, domestically and internationally, within the Worldwide Broker Network.

He also will support the claims practice leader in the design of property claims standards and processes and serve as the lead claims advocate.

Tony Packo III has been promoted to vice president of Strategic Operations. In his new capacity, Packo will have operational oversight of Hylant’s Risk Practice and Service groups, as well as oversee client engagement strategy to facilitate further growth and enhance the client experience.

Hylant was founded in 1935 and is a full-service insurance brokerage with 14 offices in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Florida.

Source: Hylant