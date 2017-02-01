Robertson Ryan & Associates Names New Shareholders, Board Member

Milwaukee, Wis.-based insurance brokerage Robertson Ryan & Associates has voted in two new shareholders and a new board member.

Matt Cruise was voted to become a new shareholder. Cruise joined Robertson Ryan & Associates in 2002. He is a second-generation insurance agent and dove into the insurance industry at the early age of 18 when he became a licensed agent.

Jeff Frank was voted to become a new shareholder. He began his insurance career in 2004 as a business development underwriter at West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. In 2009 Jeff joined his father, Howard Frank at RRA.

Bill Evans was voted onto the board of directors at Robertson Ryan & Associates for a three-year term. Evans started at RRA in 2003 and became a partner in 2013.

Source: Robertson Ryan & Associates