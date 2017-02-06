Halvorsen Joins HUB International Midwest as Technology Practice Leader

Robert Halvorsen has Technology Practice Leaders team at HUB International Midwest, a division of HUB International Limited.

As a technology practice leader (TPL), Halvorsen will be responsible for helping to provide customized technology support and guidance to HUB International Midwest clients.

Most recently, Halvorsen served as senior account manager and client relationship manager with bswift, a benefits and HR software company based in Chicago, where he was responsible for managing one of the company’s largest books of business and overseeing numerous new client projects. Halvorsen has several years of experience in the insurance industry.

Source: HUB International Midwest