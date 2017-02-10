Michigan Insurance Department Launches Online Complaint Form

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) announced a new online tool to assist Michigan consumers with the filing of electronic complaints.

The Office of Consumer Services (OCS) at DIFS will use this tool to start the initial review of complaints against insurance entities, banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, payday lenders, vehicle loans, personal loans, money transfers and debt management transactions.

The complaint portal was soft launched in August 2016 with the aim of ironing out any technical issues. Between August and December received 476 out of 1,961 complaints via the new portal, the agency reported.

“One of our goals this past year was to provide more online services to consumers so they can file their complaints, get a response back and be able to do it all online,” DIFS Director Patrick McPharlin said in the department’s announcement.

Also in 2016, DIFS created the Life Insurance and Annuity Search (LIAS) to help beneficiaries locate a deceased family member’s life insurance policy or annuity contract that was purchased in Michigan.

The department said every month consumer requests are forwarded to Michigan licensed life insurance and annuity companies. Insurers respond directly to the legally authorized requestor only if they have any life insurance policies or annuity contracts naming the deceased. Contact will not be made to anyone who is not a beneficiary or legally authorized to receive information regarding the policy.

Since the August announcement, DIFS has received 2,500-plus hits on the search page and more than 700 requests. Through the use of LIAS, DIFS’ staff was able to help get more than $29,000 in claims paid to consumers.

OCS answered 87,734 phone calls, handled 1,659 written inquiries, and assisted with 5,080 formal complaints last year. Through the complaint process, OCS assisted Michigan consumers in recovering more than $10 million.

“DIFS’ hard-working consumer services staff remains focused on helping Michigan consumers navigate through the state’s complex financial service industry,” McPharlin said.

Source: DIFS