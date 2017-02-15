Driver Course in Illinois Offers Help for Teens With Attention Disorder

Chicago, Ill.-area students with attention deficit disorder are getting special attention when they learn to drive.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported a Chicago-based group called Behind the Wheel with ADHD is training driving instructors, including those at Lombard-based Top Driver School.

The special program offered by Top Driver School includes a meeting with parents, 30 hours of classroom training and a customized workbook.

The approach has attracted broad interest. Sue Pignetti flew from Spring, Texas, with her 18-year-old daughter for a recent two-day session. She says she was unable to find any programs elsewhere that would evaluate her daughter’s driving skills and correct some problems.

Gayle Sweeney of Behind the Wheel with ADHD says she hopes to train driving instructors across the country through an online course.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.